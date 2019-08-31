As Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dean Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $392,526; Philip Morris International In (PM) Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 32.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 14,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 30,240 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, down from 44,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 186,634 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q EPS 85c; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.62 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850.67M, down from 10.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $72.09. About 7.78M shares traded or 26.90% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.18B for 13.16 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.