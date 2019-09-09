As Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Shares Rose, Aperio Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.41 Million; Koshinski Asset Management Maintains Position in Altria Group (MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 6.26M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 52,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% . The institutional investor held 27,809 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 79,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 77,015 shares traded. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) has declined 25.20% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FDP News: 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q REV. $1.11B; 07/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Produce Acquires Equity Investment In Purple Carrot; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE \BUYS STAKE IN PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – Fresh Del Monte 1Q Net $41.5M; 15/03/2018 Fresh Del Monte Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 88C; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Fresh Del Monte; 07/05/2018 – FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC – ACQUIRED AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PURPLE CARROT, A PLANT-BASED MEAL KIT PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDP); 04/04/2018 – Fresh Del Monte Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 73,418 shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital accumulated 13,931 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.25% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 246,886 shares. Hudock Llc owns 4,588 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 59,112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Lc reported 15,053 shares. Whittier holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 136,807 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 0.33% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 64,108 shares. Coldstream Management reported 12,714 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 26,956 shares. Heritage Management Corp holds 220,603 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Personal Svcs accumulated 5,097 shares. Goelzer Invest Mngmt reported 4,191 shares. Old Republic has invested 1% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 9,681 shares to 121,268 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,303 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold FDP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 2.26 million shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 0.01% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 215,793 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 163,923 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 690,887 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) for 16,004 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 15,430 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP). Numerixs Technologies Inc owns 3,400 shares. Citigroup stated it has 15,832 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Inc holds 1 shares. Advsr Asset Management owns 15,116 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 10,798 shares.