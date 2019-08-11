As Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) Market Valuation Declined, Thornburg Investment Management Lifted Holding; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (FMS) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 266,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.58% . The institutional investor held 937,971 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.02M, up from 671,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 152,801 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 24/05/2018 – TUBING SALE DISCUSSED AS CONDITION FOR FTC FRESENIUS OK: CTFN; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS BELIEVES THAT LAWSUIT IS WITHOUT FOUNDATION, BECAUSE AKORN FAILED TO FULFILL SEVERAL CLOSING CONDITIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 205568 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA; 03/05/2018 – Fresenius 1Q Rev EUR8.1B; 15/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 21/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE OPTIMIZES ITS U.S. CARE COORDINATION PORTFOLIO AND SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SAYS MUST EXAMINE WHETHER PROVISIONS NEED TO BE SET ASIDE IN CONNECTION WITH AKORN AKRX.O; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS WILL CONTEST AKORN CLAIMS; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Fresenius Medical Care at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,120 shares to 134,135 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,682 shares, and cut its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB).

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $14.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.