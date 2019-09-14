As Freightcar America (RAIL) Shares Declined, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Upped Its Position; Aes (AES) Shareholder Gateway Advisory Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 134,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 419,230 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 284,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.40M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 4,255 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL); 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

Gateway Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc sold 20,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 27,832 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $466,000, down from 47,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.79. About 5.50M shares traded or 11.73% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP – DROP NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA AES RESULTED IN A 69% DECREASE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED PROFITS RECORDED; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO SAYS IT’S UNAWARE OF ANY DECISION FROM AES ON STAKE; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could FreightCar America, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAIL) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Economic Release Summary: Trump Could Be Right About Recession Talk – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FreightCar America, Inc. Appoints Elizabeth Keller Arnold To Its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will the Bull Run Continue for Freight Railroad Industry? – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold RAIL shares while 17 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 7.07 million shares or 16.29% less from 8.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Inc stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Malaga Cove Llc holds 23,603 shares. Us State Bank De holds 1,164 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 172,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Vanguard Group Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Company accumulated 296,900 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1,343 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 311 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 144,900 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability holds 11,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Citigroup holds 10,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 216,690 shares to 95,350 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,904 shares, and cut its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,617 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Meyer James R, worth $61,200 on Wednesday, May 8.

More important recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) 12% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 929,338 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 24,119 shares. 127,303 are owned by Systematic Mgmt Lp. Capital Ca, a California-based fund reported 32,362 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.33M shares. Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 59 shares. Pension owns 123,008 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 3.29M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Canal has 100,000 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 2,800 shares. Adage Group Inc Lc invested in 809,733 shares. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 227,200 shares.