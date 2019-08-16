As Freightcar America (RAIL) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Trimmed Position by $580,560; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Halbert Hargrove Russell Increased Its Stake by $786,640 as Stock Value Declined

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 4.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Freightcar America Inc (RAIL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 96,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.17% . The institutional investor held 284,490 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 381,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Freightcar America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.44M market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 20,873 shares traded. FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) has declined 68.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.81% the S&P500. Some Historical RAIL News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America Raising Delivery Outlook for 2018; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – FreightCar America 1Q Rev $83M; 05/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 19/04/2018 – DJ FreightCar America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAIL)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Opus Grp Ltd has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 10,782 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.14% or 10,686 shares. Bristol John W And Com owns 1,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,390 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 15.93 million shares. Asset Mngmt owns 358,937 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 1.11% or 45,452 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 151,933 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.2% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 49,921 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kbc Group Inc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Bbva Compass National Bank stated it has 89,847 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Goelzer Mgmt holds 233,239 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Monetary invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold RAIL shares while 19 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 8.44 million shares or 6.31% less from 9.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 158,302 shares. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Fairfax Fin Holdg Can reported 200,000 shares. 20,943 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Lc. Us Bank De stated it has 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 3,261 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested in 12,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL). Citigroup reported 0% stake. Ancora Limited owns 177,932 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 15,097 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag.

More notable recent FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alberta government eases oil production curtailments for September – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Superbugs found lurking in London underground and hospitals – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Productivity Jumps at Union Pacific – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Canadian Pacific (CP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After All-Time Record Year, CN Prepared to Move 2019-2020 Grain Crop – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $73,617 activity. Meyer James R bought $61,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.