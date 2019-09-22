As Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Stock Declined, Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position; Chou Associates Management Has Decreased Stake in Davita (DVA) as Stock Value Rose

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 14.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 120,743 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 140,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.71M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,882 shares to 168,286 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 14,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,849 shares, and cut its stake in Impinj Inc Com.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

