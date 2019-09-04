As Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped by $7.21 Million Its Position; As Office Depot (ODP) Market Value Declined, Aristotle Fund LP Lowered Position by $5.98 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 4.97M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 1.41 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 View for Adjusted Operating Income of About $360 Million; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – EXPECTED 2019-2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME GROWING AT A 3% TO 5% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT REPORTS CHANNEL PARTNER PACT WITH MICROCORP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 24.04 million shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $23.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 175,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cintas, Sysco And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 26 – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,798 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Foundation Res Mgmt holds 0.76% or 279,900 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada reported 2,409 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancorp has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% or 22,984 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Asset Strategies holds 10,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 3,747 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.64% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability Corp owns 46,300 shares. 7.25M are owned by Letko Brosseau &. Assetmark reported 373 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 19,671 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Grp Inc invested in 0.05% or 20,172 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. ODP’s profit will be $75.32 million for 2.29 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Office Depot (ODP) Plunges 40% in 3 Months: Factors to Blame – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Carnival, Marriott International and Office Depot – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Burlington Stores (BURL) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises View – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot: Underlying Math Favors Patient Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CVS, DIS, ODP, WMT, MCD, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.