As Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined, Brave Asset Management Increased Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) Has Lowered by $33.00 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65 million, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.67B market cap company. It closed at $11.49 lastly. It is down 33.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.39M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 5.65 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares to 78 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,789 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 109,157 shares. Adams Natural Fund accumulated 177,100 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated stated it has 2.94 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Iron Fin Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,848 shares. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4.59 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking holds 1.07 million shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owns 4,500 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 24,047 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 0.21% stake. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Van Eck Assoc Corp owns 35,522 shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.18M shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,474 shares. Paradigm Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,862 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper Outlook For Freeport-McMoRan Vs. Southern Copper Corporation Favors The Latter In A Comparison – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Get Back On The Freeport-McMoney Train – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Car Makers Look to Lock Up Cobalt Supplies From Responsible Sources – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.22M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 9,881 shares. Hexavest owns 498,383 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 1.37M are held by Renaissance Limited Liability Corp. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ftb Advsrs invested in 2,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital has invested 1.67% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gradient Invs Lc owns 109,174 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Utd Automobile Association reported 1.58M shares stake. Fort LP accumulated 0.02% or 1,654 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 600 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company holds 0.21% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 909,197 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 92,797 shares. Smithfield owns 1,821 shares. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,859 shares.