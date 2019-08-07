As Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined, Icahn Carl C Has Lowered by $70.87 Million Its Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Wespac Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $3.14 Million

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 55,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 87,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 32,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.61. About 3.61M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 6.56M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 906,307 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 88,400 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests reported 2,056 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Ct reported 6.26 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp owns 1.07M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 673,313 shares. Regions Fin Corp invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 54 shares stake. Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 32,603 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 50,343 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,536 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 2,201 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05 million for 31.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ipswich Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 3.06 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 26,710 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). M Securities reported 0.19% stake. Atlas Browninc owns 6,439 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Maryland-based Lafayette Invests has invested 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Town & Country Bank & Trust & Communication Dba First Bankers Communication invested in 38,287 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 64,253 shares. Iowa Retail Bank holds 6,815 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 13,195 were reported by E&G Advisors Limited Partnership. Lee Danner Bass reported 45,915 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.