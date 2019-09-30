As Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Stevens Capital Management LP Position in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Upped by $13.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 1607.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 146,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 155,235 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, up from 9,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 517,406 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Net $1.35B; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.23 PCT AT APRIL END VS 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 09/03/2018 – FED COMMENTS ON CAPITAL ONE’S CAPITAL PLAN IN STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One sells $17 bln of mortgages to Credit Suisse unit

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 137,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 4.53M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 25/05/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : B.RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA DIVESTMENT BY RIO WOULD BE `VERY POSITIVE’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 98,782 shares to 61,547 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 6,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,076 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 23,919 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 0.03% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Earnest Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). The Missouri-based Cutter Brokerage has invested 0.09% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,868 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 22,339 shares. Peoples Fincl invested in 200 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.81% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Invesco Limited owns 3.37 million shares. Jnba Fin Advsr accumulated 496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Int Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 451,344 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 28.72M shares. Highland Mgmt Limited Com invested in 21,763 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt accumulated 0.68% or 130,506 shares. Nordea Management reported 220,522 shares stake.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,479 shares to 3,821 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG) by 46,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,836 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 1,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 491,813 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 189,444 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 285,267 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 30 shares stake. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 240 shares. 2.49M are held by California State Teachers Retirement. The California-based Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Madison Investment Inc invested in 623,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory reported 70 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 5,150 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 966,420 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability reported 43,585 shares. 46,281 are owned by Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).