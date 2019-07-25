As Freeport (FCX) Stock Price Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Stake; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Shareholder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 600,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.19% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 15.87 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 25/04/2018 – MINISTRY OFFICIALS MET FREEPORT YESTERDAY TO EXPLAIN DECREES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 165,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 366,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 532,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.41M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is up 35.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

More notable recent OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omnova Solutions: Downside Risk Remains – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did OMNOVA Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:OMN) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/03: (OMN) (SYMC) (TSLA) Higher; (UMRX) (USNA) (NUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FCBI, OMN, and PCMI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 287,234 shares. Invesco stated it has 46,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 30,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 29,600 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 194,997 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.01% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 82,421 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 42,900 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). 45,194 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 30,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). 560,504 were reported by Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 40,546 shares to 422,339 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 417,623 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Wealthcare Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Foundation invested in 0.76% or 279,900 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.84M shares. Argent holds 53,618 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Lpl Financial Lc holds 712,292 shares. 15,435 were accumulated by Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Winch Advisory Ltd has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bp Public Ltd Co owns 152,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 259,731 shares. First Manhattan Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Car Makers Look to Lock Up Cobalt Supplies From Responsible Sources – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn names nominees for Oxy board, including former Shell Oil president – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 19, 2019.