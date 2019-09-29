As Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lifted Holding; Duke Realty (DRE) Position Increased by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 48.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 83,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 254,197 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 171,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 20.02M shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 32.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 23,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 97,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 73,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 1.95M shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 117 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 324.35 million shares or 0.38% less from 325.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Jersey-based Honeywell Inc has invested 1.37% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Natixis reported 0% stake. Bp Public holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 37,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 10,500 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 6.75M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation accumulated 37,463 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 51,397 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amp Investors Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 21,101 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 0.05% or 7,496 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 51,261 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.09% or 825,380 shares in its portfolio.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 30,672 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp (Call) by 44,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)â€™s Upcoming 0.6% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Realty Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $212.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,308 shares to 24,819 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,951 shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Hangs In There – FCX And SCCO Are Barometers Of A Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Quantum Takeover Could Lead To A Bidding War For Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Post Earnings Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Investment Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 84,319 shares. 220,695 are held by Shell Asset Management. 22,454 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 293,427 shares. Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 268 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bp Pcl reported 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Meyer Handelman reported 531,087 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.88 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 30,426 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 206,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsr holds 37,400 shares. Sun Life Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,176 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.