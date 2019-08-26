As Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined, Proshare Advisors Decreased Holding; As Wpc (WPC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Davenport & Company Decreased by $17.14 Million Its Position

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 29.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 121,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 296,961 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 418,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 7.53 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: RESOLUTION OF INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT CLAIM `OPEN ITEM’; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Wpc (WPC) by 20.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 219,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 854,021 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.90M, down from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Wpc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 206,699 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gvi (GVI) by 7,120 shares to 101,212 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 52,898 shares to 585,641 shares, valued at $21.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.00M for 27.66 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.