As Freeport (FCX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $23.94 Million; As Telus (TU) Shares Rose, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Cut Its Position by $399,193

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 15.81M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 10,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.22 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.3. About 325,420 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500.

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53M for 17.59 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 33,426 shares to 375,078 shares, valued at $18.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 40,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Ltd Liability Company holds 1,228 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Mngmt invested in 45,000 shares. Freestone Cap Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 12,623 shares. 1,378 are held by Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.86 million shares. 698,413 were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Lc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Natixis holds 0% or 42,648 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 281,899 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Private Asset Mngmt reported 202,918 shares stake. Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 4,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested in 1.58 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cypress Cap Grp Inc holds 20,172 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com reported 11,142 shares.