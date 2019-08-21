As Freeport (FCX) Shares Declined, Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Its Stake; As Abraxas Pete (AXAS) Stock Price Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $486,700

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 9.80M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 486,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01M, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.19M market cap company. The stock increased 15.33% or $0.0751 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5651. About 922,091 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 30/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Jun. 6-7; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q EPS 6c

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.13 million for 28.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 50,000 shares were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L, worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 352,271 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.03% or 19,703 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital, a Alabama-based fund reported 636 shares. Davenport Com Lc reported 20,693 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 906,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 2,409 shares. Grassi has invested 0.18% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Natl Pension Ser owns 1.80 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 276,700 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.50M shares. Cetera Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 70,828 shares. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 273,292 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,279 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Old West Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 0.05% or 660,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,805 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Ltd owns 1.47 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 617,094 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 23,288 shares. Globeflex Capital LP invested 0.08% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). State Street invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Live Your Vision Lc invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 5.40 million shares. 9.65 million are held by Mangrove. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Fmr Llc reported 214,600 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc reported 17,285 shares stake.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 77,382 shares to 459,102 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 51,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,432 shares, and cut its stake in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB).