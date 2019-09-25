As Freeport (FCX) Shares Declined, Holder Raymond James & Associates Decreased Position; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Financial Advisory Service Lowered Holding

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 269,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 2.45M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.40 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 23.13 million shares traded or 18.59% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Advisory Service Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc sold 2,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,330 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 25,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 21.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 07/03/2018 – An activist investor is balking at the plan; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation reported 19,585 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 545,118 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 621 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Serv stated it has 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 331,397 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 0.01% or 5,338 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 7,207 shares. Guild Investment reported 83,620 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 2.00 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 21,623 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. 265,383 are held by Hightower Advsr Lc. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.11% stake. Bridges Invest Management Inc accumulated 31,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 136,999 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56M for 35.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $69.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 83,821 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $68.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.95M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Gru has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,061 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2.55% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.52M shares. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 920,416 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa invested 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sta Wealth Management Ltd has 12,379 shares. Narwhal Cap Management accumulated 86,026 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 6,650 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd accumulated 135,604 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has 110,392 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Community Svcs Grp Lc invested in 35,927 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Management Associates Ny invested in 2.27% or 7,079 shares. Torray Lc has invested 2.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 146,947 are held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Amer Inc has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,247 shares.

