As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brave Asset Management Lifted Position; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding Has Increased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 3.15 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Resignation Follows Decrease in Icahn’s Stake; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.56 million market cap company. It closed at $3.41 lastly. It is down 9.49% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares to 5,112 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,195 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,493 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 11,335 shares. Srb accumulated 0.07% or 55,343 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 276,700 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Liability Corp. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.02% or 867,019 shares. United Fire Group Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hanson Mcclain reported 370 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 16.67M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,280 shares stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd owns 1.07 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust invested in 13,124 shares. First Interstate Financial Bank holds 0% or 1,064 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 321,062 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 10,129 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Focused Wealth reported 110 shares stake. 742,444 are owned by State Street. Harbert Fund Advsr owns 3.03 million shares for 8.14% of their portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage has 18,827 shares. 438,383 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,748 shares. 293,953 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability holds 0% or 500 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 13,343 shares.