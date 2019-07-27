As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Putnam Investments Has Raised by $91.11 Million Its Holding; As Lyondellbasell Indusco L (LYB) Shares Declined, Hexavest Raised by $1.83 Million Its Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 240.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 7.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10.76 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.65M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.29M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 20/03/2018 – Copper won’t have a shale-style revolution, say Freeport executive; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indusco L (LYB) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 21,734 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 275,249 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, up from 253,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indusco L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp Util (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 294,341 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 277,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,152 shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 304,769 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $132.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 137,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89 million shares, and cut its stake in Geopark Ltd.