As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Masters Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $12.00 Million; Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Its Molina Healthcare Com (MOH) Holding by $504,075

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 16.44 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (MOH) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 3,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 12,809 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 9,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.26. About 418,363 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SEES 2018 EBITDA $724M – $768M, SAW $632M – $676M; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health: Mr. White Will be Succeeded by Thomas L. Tran; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA SELECTED FOR MEDICAID AWARDS IN STATE OF WASHINGTON; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 20/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selects Connecture to Launch Multi-Channel Sales Portal for Medicare Business; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health 1Q Rev $4.65B; 24/05/2018 – Thomas L. Tran Named New Chief Financial Officer of Molina Healthcare as Joseph W. White Announces Retirement; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce & has 0.17% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 13,865 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 11,004 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 89,028 shares. Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ct has invested 2.06% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Morgan Stanley reported 275,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0% or 19 shares. Ww Investors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 7,671 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 90,829 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 247,342 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 682,758 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). First Foundation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 23,973 shares.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BMO Sees 30% Upside Potential For Molina Healthcare – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “What Surprised Medal of Honor Recipient David Bellavia About the NYSE Floor – TheStreet.com” published on August 04, 2019, Forbes.com published: “The Path To Responsible National Health Insurance Part 1: BernieCare Is Irresponsibility On Steroids – Forbes” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jefferies Turns Bullish On Molina, Sees Potential For Upside To Estimates – Benzinga” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Healthcare beats by $1.44, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4,754 shares to 7,072 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper And Trade – Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Reports Second-Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 90,122 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.05% or 241,311 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 2.22M shares. 11,995 were accumulated by American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 45,534 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 551,683 shares. One Trading Lp holds 109,157 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated holds 6.46M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 117,496 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.02% or 5.53 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 867,395 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 23,459 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 1.93 million shares in its portfolio.