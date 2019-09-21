As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Cypress Funds Decreased Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Holding Has Lifted by M Holdings Securities Inc

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 321.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 11,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 14,715 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests has not hurt sales in April; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 21.18 million shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 3,068 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2,201 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 14,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc has invested 0.38% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 1,020 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Services Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Principal Fincl Gp owns 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.58M shares. Com Bancshares stated it has 25,460 shares. Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 192,143 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sumitomo Life reported 82,956 shares.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95 million and $635.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $37.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 37.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. On Friday, June 7 QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 50,000 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 28,709 shares to 21,952 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 65,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,058 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 147,917 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2,524 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank holds 6,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. C Gp Hldg A S holds 0.38% or 360,615 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Tru has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sfe Counsel accumulated 9,280 shares. 6,000 are owned by Thomas Story & Son Ltd Co. Barr E S And, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,827 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Becker Management invested 0.04% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 209,160 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Incorporated Wi has 1.58% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 149,611 shares. 52,730 are owned by Cibc National Bank Usa.

