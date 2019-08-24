As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Wy Increased by $1.01 Million Its Stake; Brandywine Realty Trust ( (BDN) Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Its Stake by $389,475

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. ( (BDN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 25,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust Inc. ( for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 1.38 million shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Narrows 2018 View To FFO $1.34/Shr-FFO $1.42/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 25/05/2018 – Brandywine Homes Breaks Ground on Saddle Creek, a 9-Acre Community with 28 Single-Family Homes in San Dimas, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 1562.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 84,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 89,794 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 5,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 20.67 million shares traded or 6.85% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Li by 27,757 shares to 42,860 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL) by 68,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,453 shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (R (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 10,840 shares. Numerixs stated it has 600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Invs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 890,168 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability accumulated 0.63% or 986,520 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 14,100 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 1.36M shares or 1.45% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 2.87M shares. Waterfront Capital Prns Limited owns 1.33M shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 554,167 shares. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 181,400 shares. 65,280 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. 2,480 are held by Fifth Third Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 198,754 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill Advsrs invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 5,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 319,317 shares. 853,058 were reported by Hbk Limited Partnership. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.50 million shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 154,474 shares. Ionic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Co reported 253,490 shares. Aviance Ltd accumulated 4,536 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 128,500 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 25,000 shares. 14,200 were reported by Sprott. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 52,133 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,217 shares to 131 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.