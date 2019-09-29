As Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined, British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut by $1.36 Million Its Position; Ronna Sue Cohen Position in Black Hills (BKH) Has Trimmed by $31.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 98.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 398,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.82% . The institutional investor held 5,475 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 403,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 297,812 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 33.14% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.14% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 03/05/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $3.30 TO $3.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Black Hills Receiver LLC Stabilizes Operations of 19 Healthcare Facilities in South Dakota; 17/04/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Black Hills Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKH); 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – Wyoming PSC: April 11, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) has authorized Black Hills Energy (BHE or the; 03/05/2018 – Black Hills Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.63; 05/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Application of Black Hills/Kansas Gas Utility Company, LLC, d/b/a Black Hills Energy, for

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 124,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 312,310 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, down from 436,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 22.21M shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 34.46 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9,101 shares to 251,123 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 18,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

