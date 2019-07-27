As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Holder Prince Street Capital Management Decreased by $23.94 Million Its Position; Concorde Asset Management Has Boosted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $315,756

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 14.29M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CONSOLIDATED DEBT TOTALED $11.6 BLN AND CONSOLIDATED CASH TOTALED $3.7 BLN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 75.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 2,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO) by 38,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,562 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Boutique Research Firm Upgrades Nvidia, Says AI, Ray Tracing Will Drive Demand For Chipmaker – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How EBITDA Exposes Three Reasons to Like NVDA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Uncertainty Changes but Does Not Negate the Case for AMD Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mellanox (MLNX) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,249 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp holds 8,843 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hills State Bank Tru Com reported 8,354 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma invested in 0.05% or 2,246 shares. Research & Mngmt owns 21,491 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Llc Pa reported 1,300 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.38% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability stated it has 206,079 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Qs Llc stated it has 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 48,522 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 78,750 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 8,690 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.28% or 289,191 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corporation holds 0.05% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. James Invest Research Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 1,041 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,491 shares. Carlson LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.45 million shares. M&T Bankshares reported 104,407 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Tru has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 28 shares. 4 are held by Bollard Grp Inc Lc. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 15,435 are held by Guardian L P. 3.00 million were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Freeport-McMoRan On Coming Higher Copper Prices – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Key Takeaways From Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2018 Results – Forbes” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Stalking Lower Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: Buy The China Induced Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. ADKERSON RICHARD C also bought $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares.