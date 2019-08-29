As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Holder Icahn Carl C Has Lowered Its Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position by $3.85 Million; Stock Rose

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 9.69 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 23/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S SOE MINISTER SOEMARNO COMMENTS ON FREEPORT DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 93,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 786,311 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.97M, down from 880,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 186,807 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CQP); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.20-EPS $2.30; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO ISSUE FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 51,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.17% or 2.94 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bowling Limited Liability Com invested in 11,573 shares. Edgewood Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 14,319 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 430,468 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of, Australia-based fund reported 325,170 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 28 shares. United Fire Grp Inc Inc stated it has 10,000 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware accumulated 69,743 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 853,058 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 822 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 14,638 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 20,693 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.14M for 28.47 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.