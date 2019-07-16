As Freeport (FCX) Share Price Declined, Holder Icahn Carl C Cut Stake; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Value Rose, American Trust Investment Advisors Raised by $401,506 Its Position

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,923 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 62,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.84M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44.26 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46M, down from 50.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 13.54M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.39 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,573 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa holds 0.02% or 17,522 shares. 35,742 are held by Scotia Inc. 3.84 million are owned by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 47,265 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Contrarius Inv Management Limited accumulated 5.6% or 8.31 million shares. 25,070 were reported by Wetherby Asset Management. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.50 million shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc stated it has 32,603 shares. 77,000 were reported by Highbridge Cap Management Ltd Liability. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited accumulated 19,318 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier owns 2,163 shares. Cayman Islands-based Tb Alternative Assets has invested 0.21% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper Outlook For Freeport-McMoRan Vs. Southern Copper Corporation Favors The Latter In A Comparison – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: The End Of Indonesian Saga – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Copper Barometer On Trade Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 4,370 shares to 1,440 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

