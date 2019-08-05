As Franks Intl N V (FI) Valuation Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Upped by $4.35 Million Its Stake; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Increased Its Position by $1.07 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 725,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 16.14M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.24M, up from 15.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 406,844 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 19/04/2018 – Frank’s International Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $107.37. About 1.12 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES REPORTS $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,562 shares to 79,118 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,057 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Fell 6% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hop On Board Royal Caribbean Cruises When The Economy Sinks – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Lowers Its Outlook Again – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem National Bank accumulated 3,886 shares. 17,590 were reported by Tiger Management. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 307,114 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0.12% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 109,701 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd reported 0.57% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cleararc Capital Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 4,153 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory Service has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Colony Group Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 698 shares. The New York-based Melvin Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.77% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cap Guardian Tru reported 16,004 shares. Blackstone Gru Limited Partnership stated it has 139,800 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,190 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Howe Stephen R. Jr. bought $50,190. 4.80 million Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares with value of $554.74M were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold FI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 112,947 shares. D E Shaw & owns 305,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Group Inc holds 0% or 46,691 shares. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% or 1.02M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 44,710 shares. Cipher Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability accumulated 498,813 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd invested in 0% or 12,681 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,450 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI).

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26,060 shares to 49,110 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,747 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).