As Franks Intl N V (FI) Share Price Declined, Fmr Decreased Stake by $1.54 Million; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Decreased Its Stake in Take (TTWO) by $1.34 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 47.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 14,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 15,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 29,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.53. About 1.50 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Franks Intl N V (FI) by 20.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 256,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 725,125 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED COST REDUCTION TARGETS THAT WILL IMPROVE PROFITABILITY; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO): What’s The Analyst Consensus Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TEVA, TTWO, BYND – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Weakness in Activision (ATVI), EA (EA) and Take-Two (TTWO) Said to be Tied in Part to Trump’s Comments Against Video Game Violence – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,794 are owned by Landscape Capital Management. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 615,310 shares. Harvey Mgmt invested in 30,270 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 15,883 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt reported 10,697 shares stake. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.77% stake. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,828 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 514,290 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.05% or 11,314 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison Prns has invested 0.15% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 5,539 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 52,696 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Moreover, Captrust Financial has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 27 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glycomimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 365,096 shares to 3.90M shares, valued at $48.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Profire Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PFIE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 71,303 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0% or 829,518 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Management Communications has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 0% or 641,374 shares. Moreover, Seabridge Invest Advsrs Llc has 0.12% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). 22,355 were reported by Aqr Capital Mgmt. Tower Lc (Trc) accumulated 796 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 36,242 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). 45,051 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Eagle Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 72,742 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 112,927 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI).