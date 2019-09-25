As Franks Intl N V Com (FI) Share Price Declined, Sg Americas Securities Has Increased Position by $742,060; 1St Source Bank Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Increased by $624,834

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Franks Intl N V Com (FI) by 1170.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 148,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 161,093 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $880,000, up from 12,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Franks Intl N V Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.88. About 139,451 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 24/05/2018 – Nigel Frank International enters a strategic partnership with Alpha Variance Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 23/04/2018 – Congress should act quickly to fix Dodd-Frank’s ‘overcorrections’; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 23/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Mar 27

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 115.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 5,743 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 2,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $210.73. About 876,588 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 24/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Secdo; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Evident.Io; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Communications has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1,350 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life. 4,265 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bank. Amalgamated State Bank reported 10,982 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has 331,953 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Diker Lc invested in 34,700 shares or 2.59% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Lc has invested 3.86% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 158,151 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 152,575 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 30,841 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Gsa Llp accumulated 2,064 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 4,577 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% or 3,403 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One holds 56,906 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company Inc reported 9,895 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.75, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold FI shares while 11 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 82.96 million shares or 2.41% less from 85.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Advsr Lc holds 0.24% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) or 460,958 shares. Moreover, Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.53% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 850,000 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 13,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 103,810 shares stake. 123,200 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co reported 46,988 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Adage Cap Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 780,846 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake.