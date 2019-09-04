As Frank’s International (FI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Position; Montgomery Investment Management Stake in United Rentals (URI) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Frank’s International (FI) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 340,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 7.38 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.84M, up from 7.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Frank’s International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $967.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.295. About 163,632 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) has declined 31.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 15/05/2018 – Books: Researchers Uncover Two Hidden Pages in Anne Frank’s Diary; 15/05/2018 – Dutch museums publish two hidden pages from Anne Frank’s diary; 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss $42.1M; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 402,008 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) by 162,413 shares to 415,977 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 63,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,509 shares, and cut its stake in Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold FI shares while 29 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 85.01 million shares or 5.82% less from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,525 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company owns 296,511 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). Panagora Asset holds 0% or 72,742 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 349,228 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited holds 0% or 440,698 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 12 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 102,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,681 were reported by Sg Americas. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 44,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 5.25M are held by Blackrock. Vanguard invested in 0% or 1.54 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 0.02% stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) for 305,388 shares.

