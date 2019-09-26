As Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) Valuation Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Boosted Its Holding by $1.21 Million; Kessler Investment Group Cut Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $519,090; Stock Value Declined

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 1,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, down from 8,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $385.88. About 119,660 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 03/05/2018 – Aleris Announces Contract with Boeing to Supply Aluminum; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Franklin Unvl Tr (FT) by 378.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 172,543 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 218,120 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 45,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Franklin Unvl Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.61. About 1,367 shares traded. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 41.40 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

