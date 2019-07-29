As Franklin Resources (BEN) Valuation Rose, Price Michael F Upped Holding; Assetmark Has Trimmed Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake by $2.06 Million

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 42.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 5,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,437 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 12,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $14.30 AND $14.50 ON PERFORMANCE; 29/03/2018 – Defense One: EXCLUSIVE: Boeing shakes up defense business again; Strianese to leave L3 board; Update from the U.K.; and more; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 04/04/2018 – Airlines, Not Boeing, Will Feel China Tariff Threat First — Heard on the Street; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BUSINESS JET DEMAND IS “FINALLY COMING OUT OF THE WOODS,” SHOWING IMPROVEMENT BUT NOT GREAT

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 2.16M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 14/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (“TEI”) Announces Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Balanced Adds Mattel; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT) by 99,145 shares to 799,391 shares, valued at $101.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interactive Brokers Group In Com Cl A (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 25,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Dj Intl Rl Etf (RWX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Company owns 7,173 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley accumulated 1,674 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 50,179 shares. Moreover, Garrison Bradford And Associates has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,100 shares. Nadler Finance Group holds 928 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares accumulated 1,423 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 1.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birmingham Management Inc Al accumulated 0.26% or 1,502 shares. The Arkansas-based Meridian Mngmt has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 12,113 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.98% or 21,886 shares in its portfolio. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 0.08% stake. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,588 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.79 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kearny Financial Corp. by 427,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 965,000 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).