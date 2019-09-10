As Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $486,189; United Parcel Service (UPS) Market Valuation Rose While Washington Trust Bank Decreased Its Holding

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 80.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 869 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 4,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $121.25. About 1.18M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 197,669 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 212,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 1.43 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton buys $2.25bn in Argentine bonds; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $334.28M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 23,782 shares to 811,157 shares, valued at $39.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74B for 14.79 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

