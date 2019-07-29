As Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.56 Million; Bp Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by $3.16 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.84 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 2.16 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 22/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEN); 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 31,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 581,812 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.90 million, down from 613,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker; 10/05/2018 – Casa Systems Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE BONUS GAP IS 67%; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Brinker Capital Incorporated has 35,447 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 0.36% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 1.25 million are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 6,214 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 783,249 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Blb&B Advsr Ltd reported 9,265 shares. Moreover, Pggm has 0.08% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Winslow Asset Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 28,779 shares. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.02% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Amica Mutual Insur has 10,845 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Chilton Invest Lc invested in 13,057 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 504 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 691,565 shares.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76M for 13.87 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Invesco: Nothing New Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Upcoming Portfolio Management Team Change – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on July 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Co owns 105,872 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Qv has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.75% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 417,879 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 2% or 212,201 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs owns 270,477 shares. Private Comm Na holds 1.72% or 81,915 shares in its portfolio. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,949 shares. 5.28M are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 13,495 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 602,197 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt La holds 1.56% or 20,111 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “General Electric Stock Investors Lament The Seemingly Never-Ending Debt – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “JAGGAER Partners with JP Morgan to Provide Powerful Purchasing Oversight for Education, Public Sector and Commercial Industries – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Launches Robo-Adviser: ‘We Think We’re Offering Really Great Value’ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 37,574 shares to 203,073 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN).