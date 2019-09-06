As Franklin Resources (BEN) Stock Declined, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Its Position by $2.56 Million; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $360,450 as Stock Value Rose

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 1.52 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 8,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 100,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 92,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 5.97 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,310 shares to 39,350 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,765 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Co reported 559,974 shares. Principal Gp invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,690 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cap Invest Counsel, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,622 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 2.37% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 25,600 are held by Gam Hldg Ag. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York holds 45,035 shares. Telos Mgmt invested in 0.48% or 33,576 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Oppenheimer & Incorporated invested in 42,187 shares. Axiom Ltd Liability Company De holds 0.59% or 424,160 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt, Tennessee-based fund reported 26,907 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 2,330 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Raymond James Financial Services Advsr holds 32,627 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $333.06 million for 9.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,277 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 7,435 shares. 376,000 are owned by Adage Capital Grp Limited Company. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 157,155 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Tru Communications Of Vermont invested in 0% or 300 shares. Burney Company reported 7,062 shares. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Ghp Investment Advsr reported 21,733 shares stake. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.84M shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi holds 1.14% or 263,927 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 69,885 are held by Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited. Investec Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Moody Bank Tru Division owns 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 417 shares.