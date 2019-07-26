As Franklin Resources (BEN) Share Value Rose, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Cut Position; Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $114.68. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 10,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, down from 104,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.39M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,797 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com has invested 0.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.14 million are held by Jarislowsky Fraser. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 0.59% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Curbstone Corp reported 25,118 shares stake. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated reported 14,745 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Leavell Investment holds 50,355 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,580 shares. Penobscot Investment Incorporated holds 1.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 76,107 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Com accumulated 4,682 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Callahan Advsr Limited Company reported 118,745 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 120,235 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Alley Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,667 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel holds 250,841 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Limited Com has invested 1.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Supports Local Cincinnati Organizations as Presenting Sponsor of Cincinnati Music Festival – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97M on Wednesday, February 13. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of stock or 4,395 shares. Matthew Price sold $1.98M worth of stock. Coombe Gary A also sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. $119.77M worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. $2.93 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L.