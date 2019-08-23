As Franklin Resources (BEN) Share Value Declined, Holder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Capital Counsel Increases Holding in Cme Group Com (CME)

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40 million, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $211. About 654,156 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME Group takes heat over large, private grain trades; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 30/05/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 22/04/2018 – DJ CME Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CME); 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Total Avg Rate Per Contract 70.6c; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 77,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 1.48 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 25/04/2018 – Malaysia should look beyond ringgit to draw Chinese to sukuk market – Franklin Templeton; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – REPORTED PRELIMINARY MONTH-END AUM OF $737.5 BLN AT MARCH 31, COMPARED TO $744.9 BLN AT FEBRUARY 28; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 08/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS FEB. AUM $744.9B

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates But Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME’s second-quarter earnings fall, expenses weigh – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, MO, GS, CME – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motco holds 0% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 15,968 shares. Winslow Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 5,230 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 1,489 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 346,083 shares. Graham Capital Management Lp invested in 30,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Drw Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,058 shares. Appleton Prns Ma invested in 15,099 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 4,925 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Management Ri invested in 11,554 shares. Gulf Intl State Bank (Uk) invested in 0.24% or 83,827 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 23,857 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 0.62% or 15,311 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Thursday’s Market Minute: Right On Target – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (â€œTDFâ€) Announces Distribution – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BEN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Resources Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.48% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 2.40M shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 92,068 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 110,277 shares. Cwm holds 0.3% or 454,899 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 484 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.06 million shares. Burgundy Asset Management has 27,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,399 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. 38,270 were reported by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Glenmede Tru Na holds 138,482 shares. Peoples Service invested in 0% or 30 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 226,124 shares. Moreover, Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.46% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8.64 million shares or 1.56% of its portfolio.