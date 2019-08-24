As Franklin Resources (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, Price Michael F Has Raised Its Stake by $495,000; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lifted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position by $8.40 Million as Stock Price Declined

Price Michael F increased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 251,230 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 236,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 3.20M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 15/03/2018 – Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – MOVES- Stanhope, Franklin Templeton, SocGen; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 17/05/2018 – Turkey’s a Turn-Off for Franklin Templeton as Argentina Beckons; 27/04/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS CANADA ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED CHANGES TO FRANKLIN BISSETT DIVIDEND INCOME FUNDS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Small-Mid Cap Adds Elior Group

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 34,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 235,429 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18M, up from 200,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 15/05/2018 – PDT Partners Adds Palo Alto Networks, Exits Square: 13F; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – In Memory of Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, Palo Alto University’s Alumnus

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited by 150,000 shares to 395,000 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

More notable recent Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Templeton Reduces Fees on Three ETFs – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franklin Resources: Assessing The Historically High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 27,371 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Ltd has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 8,399 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 0.04% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 47,042 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.03% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Loews reported 0% stake. Trustmark Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 750 shares. Polaris Greystone Lc invested in 6,204 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio reported 183,300 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 50,983 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 24,295 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp holds 0.32% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) or 59,036 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 85,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,134 shares. 42,954 are owned by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.27% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 25,578 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 37 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.95% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). St Germain D J Incorporated invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Carlson Limited Partnership has 147,877 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 57,186 were reported by Fifth Third National Bank & Trust. Zacks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com holds 14,389 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Avalon Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,171 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 13,392 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 533,592 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.67% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).