As Franklin Res (BEN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $8.75 Million; Coldstream Capital Management Has Increased Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Stake by $960,384

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86M, down from 10.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 3.71M shares traded or 33.41% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Franklin Templeton buys $2.25 bln in Argentine bonds – FT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Euro Adds Shire, Exits JPMorgan; 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 172.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 6,166 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 2,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $340.63. About 436,709 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 08/03/2018 MarketAxess and BlackRock Expand Global Strategic Trading Alliance Into Asia; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record Diluted EPS of $1.27; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.11 million activity. Shares for $4.42 million were sold by McVey Richard M on Friday, February 8. GOMACH DAVID G had sold 3,187 shares worth $687,850 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Plc has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 402,416 were reported by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Gam Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,269 shares. Investors invested in 0.02% or 220,000 shares. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 13 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,947 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,378 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Group. Bartlett & Co Llc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership stated it has 301 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Pa stated it has 11,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Enterprise Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Shelton reported 670 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,592 shares to 4,357 shares, valued at $692,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 15,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,339 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 29,300 shares. 158 are held by Parkside Bank And Trust. 8,789 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 565,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.08% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 1.23 million shares. Haverford Fincl Inc has invested 0.21% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk accumulated 257,736 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 988 shares. Wedge Cap Management L LP Nc holds 0.31% or 819,708 shares. Vanguard stated it has 32.58M shares. Assetmark Inc invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Lc reported 0.02% stake. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 127,903 are owned by First Allied Advisory Services.