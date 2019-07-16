As Franklin Res (BEN) Share Value Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut Its Holding by $11.03 Million; Accuvest Global Advisors Maintains Holding in Electronic Arts (EA)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 4.34 million shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 315,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 85 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 315,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 1.56M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 1.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/04/2018 – Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,617.8 MLN VS 1,600.6 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Japan Adds Ono Pharma, Cuts MUFG; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources: Repurchase Program Not Subject to Expiration Date

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BEN’s profit will be $319.76 million for 13.92 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 206,840 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.03% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). 2.52M are held by Fmr Limited Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 0.04% stake. Nomura Incorporated owns 42,097 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated reported 0.44% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.2% or 28,779 shares. Price Michael F reported 1.03% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd owns 50,983 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 34,889 shares. Capital Investment Counsel stated it has 38,364 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Holt Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership reported 27,610 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Burney owns 7,062 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 26,208 shares to 57,070 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR sold 10,000 shares worth $1.01 million. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Msci N (NORW).