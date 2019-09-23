As Franklin Res (BEN) Share Value Declined, Heartland Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Hendley & Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 7,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 27,151 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59 million, down from 34,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 669,252 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 107,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 131,714 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58M, down from 239,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 1.47M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Adds Pandora, Exits Sky; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Sees Aussie Yield Discount Tripling on Rates; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $342.49 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atn Intl Inc by 70,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold BEN shares while 148 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 244.58 million shares or 3.20% more from 237.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited accumulated 27,102 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 6,256 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Co holds 27,400 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.04% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 149,597 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 36,070 shares. Kbc Nv owns 0.01% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) for 31,498 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.01% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Stifel Financial Corporation invested 0.02% in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN). Keystone Planning holds 0.36% or 20,956 shares in its portfolio. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 69,885 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0.02% or 68,659 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,946 were reported by Halsey Ct. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 9,361 are held by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.22% or 6,875 shares in its portfolio. 1,200 are owned by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.5% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc owns 1,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charter Com has 0.11% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,620 shares. Alexandria Capital accumulated 3,366 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 42,100 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fin Advantage owns 28,417 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 3,734 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,267 shares. M&T Retail Bank holds 434,354 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio.

