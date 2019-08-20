As Franklin Res (BEN) Share Price Declined, Victory Capital Management Has Increased Position by $13.31 Million; Southernco (SO) Holding Held by Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Southernco (SO) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 11,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 247,181 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 235,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Southernco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.61. About 2.34 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple

Victory Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 8944.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc bought 403,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 407,740 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 4,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.88M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Net $443.2M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Franklin Resources: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – European Growth Adds Atea, Cuts Roche; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 20/03/2018 – Random Forest Team to Join Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group Investment Team; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medequities Rlty Tr Inc by 108,380 shares to 7,060 shares, valued at $79,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 79,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,525 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,600 shares to 37,354 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,313 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

