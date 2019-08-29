As Franklin Res (BEN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stock Value Declined While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised by $2.27 Million Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 19,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 106,494 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 86,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 643,210 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS BY ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT INSTRUMENTS, TIER Il CAPITAL BONDS AND LONG TERM BONDS; 14/03/2018 – HDFC TO RAISE 40B RUPEES VIA NCD ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC COMMENTS ON SHARE PLACEMENT PLAN VIA DRHP FILED MAR.14; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 265,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 9.77M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.86 million, down from 10.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 3.06M shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT FIRM RANDOM; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 15/03/2018 – Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Nasdaq.com which published an article titled: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 230,729 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $5.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 151,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,468 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).