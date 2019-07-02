As Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Stock Value Declined, Channing Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Kellogg (K) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Trimmed Position

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 326,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 806,148 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.19 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 100,060 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 1.89 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FELE’s profit will be $34.80M for 15.46 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) by 17,201 shares to 712,676 shares, valued at $34.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) by 111,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 3,510 shares to 90,922 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.

