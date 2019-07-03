As Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Market Value Declined, Holder Btim Has Lowered Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Holder Kempner Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.31 Million

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 150,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 454,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, down from 604,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 59,708 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range; 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 03/04/2018 – New Franklin Electric SpecPAK™ Pressure Boosting System Simplifies Multi-Pump Specification & Installation; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 7,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,860 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 15,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $171.8. About 1.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video)

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59B for 19.09 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FELE’s profit will be $34.80 million for 15.60 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3,975 shares to 35,730 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 25,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).