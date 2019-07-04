As Franklin Elec Co (FELE) Stock Price Declined, Earnest Partners Has Raised Its Holding by $739,551; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Market Value Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Cut Its Holding

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 28,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Elec Co (FELE) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 14,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.84M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 59,708 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 41C; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE)

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) by 5,836 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $143.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) by 9,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,771 shares, and cut its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.77 million for 20.72 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).