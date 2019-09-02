As Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Value Rose, Osmium Partners Increased by $4.46 Million Its Position; Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed Boston Properties (BXP) Stake by $218.76 Million; Share Price Declined

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 18,668 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 1,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 17,141 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29B, down from 18,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $128.42. About 293,463 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 2,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 23,900 shares. 11,200 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 292,588 are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. 20,400 are held by Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability. Rice Hall James Lc, California-based fund reported 333,020 shares. State Street accumulated 183,347 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 36,312 shares. Modera Wealth Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 7,991 shares. 3,345 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 135,522 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 10,232 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 15,003 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 298,560 shares.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.96M for 18.24 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling Inc holds 1,238 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 26,900 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 4,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 16.29M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Us Bancshares De accumulated 43,322 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,039 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 10,437 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co invested in 0% or 1,959 shares. Hartford Management has 16,881 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 76,663 shares. Bessemer stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Garmin Ltd by 14,469 shares to 27,148 shares, valued at $2.34B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).