As Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Osmium Partners Has Upped Its Position; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Its Position

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 8,322 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 15,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.42 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.86. About 9.48M shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Keys to Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Gained 63% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Franklin Covey Co. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Franklin Covey Co.’s (NYSE:FC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 11,154 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 582 shares. Spark Invest Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 12,718 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 298,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 18,359 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 1,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 848,725 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 115,437 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 333,020 shares. Jpmorgan Chase, New York-based fund reported 14,428 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). The California-based Osmium Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 11.05% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 26,410 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust owns 0.57% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,613 shares. 200 are held by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Diversified Com holds 23,266 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na owns 18,799 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 34,673 shares. Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.78% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 3,752 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 381 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 379,173 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability stated it has 22 shares. 10,422 are owned by Nicholas Investment Prtn Lp. Weiss Multi holds 0.39% or 100,000 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 90,817 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.03M were sold by Harris Parker. The insider Hawkins Mark J sold $134,514. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. Weaver Amy E had sold 5,325 shares worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 11,087 shares to 153,256 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Company (NYSE:BMS) by 8,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,918 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/ (NYSE:THG).