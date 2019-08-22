As Franklin Covey Co (FC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Osmium Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Greenhaven Associates Upped Fedex (FDX) Stake by $3.70 Million as Stock Value Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.75 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.87M, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $158.54. About 940,468 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – KVUE News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions, sources say:; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 20/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: ANOTHER EXPLOSION: Sources say the package contained shrapnel consisting of nails and pieces of metal, and; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Tony Plohetski: BREAKING: Authorities responding to FedEx facility in Austin for suspicious package. Call came in at 9:32; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $538.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 17,457 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Britain’s Food Industry Warns Of Brexit Shortages – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “FedEx Finally Admits Amazon Is a Rival to Be Reckoned With – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Announces Next Stage of its Global Community Engagement Program â€“ FedEx Cares 50 by 50 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,216 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Life invested in 7,195 shares. Burns J W New York reported 13,366 shares. Moreover, Impact Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.86% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dorsey & Whitney Lc reported 6,103 shares. 2,739 are owned by Fil. Florida-based Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Stralem & has invested 2.98% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Oakbrook Invests Limited Company accumulated 0.2% or 18,087 shares. Northern Trust owns 2.90M shares. Montag A And Associates reported 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). West Coast Limited Company owns 26,947 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Company Pa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Welch & Forbes Lc reported 1,167 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 15,658 shares.