As Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Osmium Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $3.46 Million; Park Presidio Capital Cut Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $9.60 Million as Share Price Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 650,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.80M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 6.35M shares traded or 41.32% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $478.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 46,900 shares traded or 45.67% up from the average. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 11.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Guidewire (GWRE) Offerings Much in Demand Among Insurers – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prevail Therapeutics Receives US FDA Fast Track Designation for PR001 for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease Patients with a GBA1 Mutation – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Students’ Radars – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Worker Strike Jeopardize Amazon’s Prime Day Prospects? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Proves There’s Still Huge Demand for Real Meat Burgers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated has 164,396 shares. 190,031 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Prudential Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,546 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blair William & Il holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.05 million shares. Zeke Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Fulton State Bank Na reported 3,937 shares. 2.80M were accumulated by Mairs & Pwr. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 33.07M shares. Macquarie Limited holds 9,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 3.23 million shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 322 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $856.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $68.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.95 million for 21.33 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) or 292,588 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Ameritas Prtn Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1,007 shares. 1,126 are held by Glenmede Com Na. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 2,045 shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 400 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 135,522 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 802,823 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1 shares. Legal General Group Plc holds 0% or 1,597 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Osmium Prtnrs Lc reported 516,750 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 298,560 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Dallasnews.com which released: “Pier 1 Imports works to keep its stock from falling off the NYSE – Dallas News” on January 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher; All Eyes On Jobs Report – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.