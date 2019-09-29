As Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Share Value Rose, Osmium Partners Upped Holding; As Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Stock Were Volatile, Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Its Position by $1.07 Million

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 31,198 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 14/05/2018 – Millar, Inc. Enhances its Commitment to Learning through FranklinCovey’s All Access Training Pass; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 1,600 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2013. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 02, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) by 1.12M shares to 35,114 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,413 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold FC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 2.06% more from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 374,096 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). American Gru accumulated 6,195 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 41,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 101,589 shares stake. State Street has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 181,970 shares. Invesco holds 0% or 10,318 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 100 shares. 1,597 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Pcl. Jpmorgan Chase has 2,676 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 137,704 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Punch And Associate Invest Mgmt owns 366,887 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 143,338 shares.